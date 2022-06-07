Man stabbed in head, torso in unprovoked attack in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11929628" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 104-year-old Bertha Komor from Connecticut, checked off a wish on her bucket list when she got the chance to pet a penguin.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the attacker who stabbed a man in the Bronx, apparently completely unprovoked.It happened on Sunday, May 22 at 10:25 p.m. on Sedgewick Avenue in the University Heights section.The man stabbed a 59-year-old man in the head and torso with an unknown object.The victim was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious condition.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------