Man struck, killed crossing Long Island intersection in hit-and-run

LYNBROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- A man in his seventies was struck and killed while crossing the street on Long Island.Officials say the man was crossing at the intersection of Blossom Heath Ave. and Merrick Rd. around 8 p.m. Thursday when a black car hit him.The driver of the vehicle took off.A short time later, officers found the vehicle at the In N out Convenience Store in Hewlett.Police arrested 48-year-old Harley Dix.Dix is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a death.----------