Sentencing Wednesday for man found guilty in party stabbing murder inside Manhattan apartment

The man found guilty in a deadly stabbing in an Upper East Side apartment will be sentenced on Wednesday.

James Rackover was convicted last month of second-degree murder, concealing a human corpse and tampering with evidence, and he is the first to be convicted in the murder of 26-year-old Joey Comunale.

Rackover and Lawrence Dilione were accused of killing the Hofstra graduate in 2016, before burying him in a shallow grave in New Jersey.

Authorities say Comunale attended a party at Rackover's apartment on November 13, where police said he was stabbed 15 times in the chest during an argument.

Rackover and Dilione allegedly attempted to dismember Comunale and then threw his body out a window.

His father reported him missing the next day, and his body was found in a wooded area down the Jersey Shore in Oceanport two days later.

