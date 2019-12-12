Police: Man tries to lure teen with stack of cash on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
FRANKLIN SQUARE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into his car on Long Island.

It happened Wednesday morning on Center Drive in Franklin Square.

Police say the teenager was walking to school when a man in a black Toyota Corolla pulled up next to her.

The man reportedly showed her a stack of cash and tried to get her into his car.

The girl ran away and told police.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-30s, approximately 180 pounds, with a dark complexion, dark hair and braids. The older model Corolla fled eastbound on Center Drive.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

