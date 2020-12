Man arrested after Cuomo staffer randomly struck in head with cinder block in Manhattan

EMBED >More News Videos Naveen Dhaliwal has more on a 41-year-old man charged with vehicular manslaughter in connection with a wrong-way crash in Westchester County that killed one person and injured two.



MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- The man suspected of randomly striking a woman in the back of the head with a cinder block is under arrest.The victim is a member of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's staff.Officials say the suspect followed the 51-year-old woman on East 48th Street just after 2 p.m. Thursday as she left the governor's office.Police say the man approached her form behind and hit the woman in the back of the head with a cinder block before fleeing westbound on East 48th Street.The NYPD said it was an unprovoked attack.The victim suffered injuries to the back of her head. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition.The suspect was identified Friday morning as 28-year-old Christopher Guzman. He is facing a charge of assault.----------