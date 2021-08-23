Innocent bystander shot in leg near Penn Station in Manhattan, police say

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- An innocent bystander was shot in the leg and hospitalized after gunfire rang out in Manhattan Monday night, according to officials.

NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea says a 58-year-old man was the unintended victim of a shooting on West 31st Street and Seventh Avenue around 5:42 p.m.

He says a dispute between two men inside Penn Station spilled out on to the streets.

Police say one of the men took out a gun and fired one round, which struck the 58-year-old innocent bystander who was walking on the sidewalk.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover.

According to preliminary information from police, the dispute involved two men, one of which was eating food.

They say the shooter approached the man eating food downstairs before the dispute spilled on to the streets.

Officials say they did not know each other prior to the incident and the man eating the food did not have a negative interaction.

They say the victim who was shot is from the Tri-State area.

He was planning to meet his wife and was alone at the time of the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This comes amid concerns over rising gun violence in the city since the start of the COVID pandemic.

Shea highlighted a shooting that happened just 10 blocks north in Times Square in May, when a 4-year-old girl was shot after an argument erupted into gunfire.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

