Coronavirus New York: You can soon get vaccinated at one of these subway, train stops

You can soon get vaccinated at subway, train stops

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eight new pop-up vaccination sites are coming to mass transit stations, Governor Cuomo announced on Monday.

The sites will run from Wednesday, May 12 to Sunday, May 16.

As an incentive, the state is offering a free seven-day Metro Card or free round trip LIRR or Metro-North ticket per vaccination.

The locations and times are:
Penn Station, 34th Street Corridor (3:00-8:00 p.m.)
Grand Central, Vanderbilt Hall (8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)
Coney Island Subway Station (8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)
LIRR Hempstead (3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.)
Metro-North Ossining (3:00 - 8:00 p.m.)
Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn (3:00 - 8:00 p.m.)
East 180th Street subway station in the Bronx (8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)
179th Street subway station in Jamaica, Queens (8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)

Cuomo says the one shot, Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered at each location.

The vaccinations are free. No appointment is necessary.

New York City is also offering free tickets for those vaccinated to the NYC Aquarium, NY Botanical Garden, Brooklyn Botanical Garden, Bronx Zoo, public theater membership, Lincoln Center, Brooklyn Cyclones, NYCFC and the NYC ferry.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would provide details in the next few days about how to get the free tickets.

