Massapequa vs. Hollidaysburg Little League World Series game postponed until Monday

Massapequa Coast will play Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania Monday afternoon at 11 a.m. Monday.

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- Massapequa Coast will play Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania Monday afternoon.

The teams were set to face off in the elimination game Sunday but it was postponed due to inclement weather.

Barring heavy rain, players are expected to take the field at 11:00 a.m.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN, owned by the same parent company as WABC.

Massapequa Coast was no-hit in a 12-0 loss to Hawaii on Friday at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

In order to continue their Little League World Series journey, the Long Island team must beat Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.

Massapequa Coast is the first team from Long Island to make it this far in decades, besting Toms River East 4-0 behind a Joey Lionetti no-hitter to advance to the storied tournament.

