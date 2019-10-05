MOUNT EDEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Eight people were injured after a massive fire tore through an apartment building in the Bronx.
FDNY reports the 5-alarm fire started on the sixth floor of the six-story building on 1555 Grand Concourse in Mount Eden just after 8 p.m. on Friday. The fire then spread to the cockloft.
One of the victims was taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital.
Massive fire tears through Bronx building; injuries reported
