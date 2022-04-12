Mayor Adams continues to recover from COVID; NYC H+H changes visitor policy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4590659" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ﻿In this episode of "Missing" Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne profiles a young mother, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, who vanished from Brooklyn in 2016.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The omicron subvariant is leading to an increase in COVID cases across 26 states and territories including New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.Philadelphia is the first major city to bring back its indoor mask mandate in hopes of lowering infections.There aren't any current plans to bring back mask requirements in New York City.Mayor Eric Adams continues to recover at home from COVID, saying his symptoms are mild, and he just has a raspy voice.He is taking anti-viral meds.Mayor Adams says he will back to attending public events while masked as soon as his five-day isolation is over following his doctor's orders.He will continue to attend the same number of events, being as visible as possible.As COVID cases continue to rise, the mayor says the city will monitor rates as they consider returning to some mandates."It's a combination of things we are looking at. We are looking at the infection rates, as well as hospitalization, as well as deaths, and how fast the cases are spreading," Adams said. "What happened to me personally should not determine how I make policy."As the COVID rates tick up, New York Health and Hospitals are back to requiring all visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.Each patient can only have two visitors.When it comes to the mayor, the previous health commissioner says Adams should get a negative test before returning to public events.It's not clear if the mayor will do so.----------