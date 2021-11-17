mcdonald's

McDonald's returning Egg McMuffin to original price on anniversary

EMBED <>More Videos

McDonald's returning Egg McMuffin to original price on anniversary

McDonald's Egg McMuffin is turning 50 years old, and it's giving the breakfast sandwich a price to match.

On Thursday, McDonald's will sell the Egg McMuffin for its original price of 63 cents during breakfast hours (6 am to 10:30 am). The promotion will be offered exclusively on the McDonald's app as the restaurant looks to boost its nationwide rewards program.

To celebrate, the fast-food chain is sharing several popular "fan hacks" of the sandwich that make the Egg McMuffin "a little extra," McDonald's said in a statement. The company is encouraging customers to buy more food so they can customize the Egg McMuffin.

For example, McDonald's customers can make a "Sweet Chicken Sammie," by ordering a McChicken Biscuit and syrup to top their Egg McMuffin. Another idea is to ditch the muffins and replace them with two hash browns.

"The Egg McMuffin, the first-ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich, joined the McDonald's menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California, and customers have been getting creative with it ever since," said Molly McKenna, McDonald's senior director of brand communications, in the release.

The Egg McMuffin was created by California franchisee Herb Peterson in 1971, which compared the sandwiched to being eggs benedict on the go. McDonald's brought the sandwich nationwide in 1975 and it eventually became a cornerstone of its menu.

These hacks have become popular in recent years because of social media, mainly on TikTok. Other chains have started to including them on their menu, including at Dunkin' that once sold an iced coffee created by TikTok star Charli D'Amelio. Starbucks had a limited test last summer that let customers order two custom beverages through Facebook or Instagram.

For McDonald's, the promotion aims to remind people about its long-standing breakfast menu as competitors increase continue to innovate. Taco Bell gave out free breakfast burritos last month to announce that breakfast is back and Wendy's is spending $25 million to promote its popular breakfast menu.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmcdonald'sfast food restaurantbreakfast
MCDONALD'S
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
McDonald's is offering free 'Thank You' meals to teachers
Watch Ronald McDonald House New York's 29th Annual Gala
McDonald's is giving its Happy Meal toys a makeover
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News