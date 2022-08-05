McDonald's worker dies after being shot during dispute over cold French fries

While being questioned in the McDonald's shooting, Morgan reportedly made statements about an unsolved murder.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The McDonald's shooting victim has died, the NYPD says. The shooting in Brooklyn is now being investigated as a homicide.

Matthew Webb, 23, of Queens succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, two days after being shot.

Prosecutors have indicated upgraded charges against the accused gunman were likely.

The incident unfolded around 7:00 p.m. Monday inside a McDonald's restaurant in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Michael Morgan, 20, is charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the incident at the fast-food restaurant on Monday.

Officials say Morgan's mother was at the restaurant and complained to the victim, a 23-year-old man who was working behind the counter, that her French fries were cold.

The argument escalated, and the woman called Morgan, who police say went to the restaurant to confront the worker and ended up shooting him outside.

Morgan was arrested along with 18-year-old Camellia Dunlap, who is facing weapons charges.

While being questioned in the McDonald's shooting, Morgan reportedly made statements about an unsolved murder.

He is now charged in the October 2020 murder of a 28-year-old man in Brooklyn.

He is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the fatal shooting for Kevin Holloman on Herkimer Street

Morgan has long been eyed in the killing. The 2020 murder was just six blocks from the McDonald's shooting.

He has 13 prior arrests.

The shooting is the latest in a number of recent incidents of violence against fast food restaurant workers.

In May, a McDonald's worker was stabbed multiple times defending other employees from an unruly customer in East Harlem.

And in January, 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves was fatally shot during an armed robbery inside a Burger King in East Harlem.

MORE NEWS | NYPD officers responding to robbery involved in shootout in Chelsea

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.