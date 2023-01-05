Luxury real estate? Cruise around the world? Here's what you could buy if you win the $940M jackpot

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What would you buy if you won the $940 million Mega Million jackpot?

Many people dream of winning big to pay off debt, travel the world, or treat themselves to glamorous purchases.

There was no big winner in Tuesday night's drawing which means you still have a chance to win the big bucks with Friday night's drawing!

The jackpot has grown so large thanks to the long odds of one in 302.6 million that has resulted in 22 straight drawings without a big winner.

Here's a list of some of the things you could buy if you hit the jackpot.

Luxury Living

If you've always dreamed of owning a slice of Manhattan real estate and you win the Mega Millions jackpot then you'd be in luck!

You could purchase the Central Park Tower Penthouses at a whopping $250,000,000 and still have a nice chunk of change left over to hire an interior decorator.

Glamping

If you're more of the outdoorsy type then you probably have no interest in owning luxury Manhattan real estate.

But you might be interested in owning your own prefabricated Sprinter van to live out your van life fantasy.

Vanlife Customs has several prefabricated options and the ability to customize your own 144" Sprinter van to accommodate all your glamping needs.

Most models come with solar panels for power, a "garage" storage space conveniently located under the bed, and an outdoor shower.

One particular van they have for sale comes in at $185,000 leaving plenty left over to travel across the continent or wherever you can get reliable internet service.

Bon Voyage

Vanlife is not for everyone, understandably.

If you want to see the world but don't want to have to worry about charging your solar panels to make your morning coffee then you could look into a luxury cruise.

How about a Regent Seven Seas World Cruise?

The world cruise embarks from Miami and takes you across three oceans with stops in 31 countries, includes 442 shore excursions, and tons of lux amenities on board.

For the modest cost of $73,500, you could sail the seas for 132 nights. And if you really like cruises you could embark on that journey over 12,000 times using the rest of your jackpot winnings.

We're Gunna Need A Bigger Boat

If cruising becomes a true passion you'd like to explore after winning the jackpot you could just buy your own boat and cut out the middle man.

Luckily Royal Caribbean's Spectrum of the Seas costs exactly $940,000,000. It's a quantum, ultra-class cruise ship complete with multiple pools and a zipline for added adventure.

Banana Time

If you really love bananas and had absolutely nothing else to spend your winnings on then you could buy about 1,490,000,000 pounds of the yellow fruit.

No judgment.

Be sure to watch Friday night's Mega Millions drawing on Channel 7 before Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. and at abc7ny.com/lottery.

