Derick Waller has more on the mayor's expanded mental health initiative for New York City.

Mayor Eric Adams to announce expansion of mental health services in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams is expected to talk about his plan to help New Yorkers with mental illness.

The mayor previewed his proposals during his State of the City address in January.

It's a plan to combat the open drug use many people see every day in the city, a plan to get the severely mentally ill out of the subways, and also a plan to prevent teen suicides.

Politico is reporting the mayor's initiative calls for expanding the city's supervised injection sites.

There will also be mental health resources for high school students experiencing depression.

The mayor also wants to expand clubhouses. They are centers for people with severe mental illness to go get employment and education resources.

It comes after the mayor directed first responders and health care professionals to involuntarily hospitalize people who were clear dangers to themselves.

Some critics have called the new policy inhumane.

Adams recently gave a preview of the announcement.

"In the next few weeks, Dr. Vassan with the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene is going to expand what we're doing already, rolling out a comprehensive next phase of our plan, but the goal is, it is not humane to allow people to exist in conditions that they are a danger to themselves and others," Adams said.

The announcement is set to take place at noon on Thursday.

