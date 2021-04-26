Suspicious package deemed safe after Metropolitan Museum of Art evacuated as precaution

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police responded to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for reports of a suspicious package on Monday afternoon.

The calls came in just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

The museum was evacuated while the package was assessed by authorities.



Sources tell Eyewitness News the package is a piece of luggage left outside the museum.

Police gave the all-clear just after 3:45 p.m. and said the suspicious package was safe.

The NYPD said Fifth Avenue between 81st and 84th streets was closed to traffic and pedestrians during the investigation.



MORE NEWS: Man fatally shot after stopping to check on man sitting on bench in the Bronx
The victim, 35-year-old Jason Rivera of Staten Island, seen in the center of the video, had stopped to check on someone seated on a bench when he was killed.



Related topics:
upper east sidemanhattannew york citynypdsuspicious packagemetropolitan museum of art
