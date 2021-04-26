Suspicious package deemed safe after Metropolitan Museum of Art evacuated as precaution

The calls came in just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon.
The museum was evacuated while the package was assessed by authorities.
Sources tell Eyewitness News the package is a piece of luggage left outside the museum.
Police gave the all-clear just after 3:45 p.m. and said the suspicious package was safe.
The NYPD said Fifth Avenue between 81st and 84th streets was closed to traffic and pedestrians during the investigation.
🚨 ADVISORY: Officers are currently investigating reports of a suspicious package in front of @metmuseum on the Upper East Side. 5th Avenue, East 81st Street to East 84th Street is CLOSED to traffic & pedestrians.— NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) April 26, 2021
Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/KGiTxKvKMv
