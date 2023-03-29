Michelle Go's father remembers life of daughter killed in Times Square subway attack

In an Eyewitness News Exclusive, Michelle Go's father has his first interview since his 40-year-old daughter was killed after being shoved in front of a moving train 14 months ago.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- For many New Yorkers, Times Square is a place teeming with life. But for Justin Go, father of Michelle Go, it's a place that represents an immeasurable loss.

Speaking for the first time since his 40-year-old daughter was killed after being shoved in front of a moving R train at the Times Square station in 2022, Go admits that the family is still reeling a year later.

"She's gone," said Go in an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News. "We're never gonna get her back."

But as tough as the loss remains for the family, Go doesn't want his daughter to be remembered as a victim. Instead, he would much rather she be remembered as an Asian American success story.

Remembering her story, Go said his daughter worked hard to get to where she was, and her life was interrupted by a vicious shove.

Police arrested Simon Martial, 61, a man with a history of criminal behavior, mental illness, and homelessness.

Go recalled his daughter being bothered by the amount of homeless in New York City, feeling they should be in a better place. In addition to her volunteer work, she was also an advocate for the homeless.

Last year, Martial was found mentally unfit to stand trial.

ALSO READ:| New York City, state grapple with MTA budget woes

Michelle's father said the system failed him and thus in turn failed his family.

"I get depressed. I get numb because I think about what could've happened, what should've happened if she had lived on," Go said. "We could've traveled some, we could've done different things. She loved to eat. And those things are gone."

