Newsstand owner beaten, robbed of $200 in Midtown Manhattan; police search for 3 suspects

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for three suspects after a newsstand owner was beaten and robbed early Saturday morning.

The attack happened at West 54th Street and Sixth Avenue shortly after midnight.

The victim told police that two men pushed through the door of the newsstand while he was working and then punched him several times in the stomach.

The NYPD says a third male suspect was keeping watch on the outside of the stand.

The suspects were able to remove the victim's wallet, but it is unclear how much money was taken. Police say the suspects were also able to take $200 from the stand's cash register.

The three suspects, all wearing black, fled westbound on 54th Street.

According to police, the victim refused medical attention.

The investigation remains ongoing.

ALSO READ | First on Eyewitness News: Mayor Eric Adams slashes funding to migrants, cancels city budget cuts

NJ Burkett reports.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.