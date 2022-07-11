Arrest made in double homicide at Midtown, Manhattan recording studio

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An arrest has been made in the double homicide at a recording studio in Midtown, Manhattan.

Police previously released photos of four suspects they believe are connected to the shooting.

Sources told Eyewitness News that the suspects showed up at a recording studio on West 37th Street to settle a dispute in the early morning hours of May 5.

When police arrived they found 24-year-old Devon Dillahunt in front of the building with a gunshot wound to the back. He had a gun under him, according to police.

First responders also found 34-year-old Kamir King, who was known as the rapper Haarlem Star, shot in the head inside the studio.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.



