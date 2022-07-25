2nd man arrested in double homicide at Midtown, Manhattan recording studio

Police made a second arrest in a deadly double shooting at a recording studio in Midtown Manhattan.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police made a second arrest in a deadly double shooting at a recording studio in Midtown Manhattan.

Daniel Williams, 21, is charged with murder.

Earlier this month, 24-year-old Kabal Reyes was arrested and charged with murder.

Police previously released photos of four suspects they believe are connected to the shooting, and Reyes was the first of them to be arrested.

Sources told Eyewitness News that the suspects showed up at a recording studio on West 37th Street to settle a dispute in the early morning hours of May 5.

First responders found 34-year-old Kamir King, who was known as the rapper Haarlem Star, shot in the head inside the studio.

He is believed to be the intended target of the shooting.

They also found 24-year-old Devon Dillahunt in front of the building with a gunshot wound to the back.

He had a gun under him, according to police.

Dillahunt is believed to be linked to Reyes' group, and police believe he was fatally struck in gunfire as the group fled the scene.

Detectives are still sorting out who shot whom, and the investigation is remains active.

George Mims, an artist who goes by GMims, spoke with Eyewitness News back in May about King.

They both graduated from Frederick Douglass Academy in Harlem and had plans to collaborate one day.

"He was a really dope rapper, dope producer, part of the nucleus in my school of artists," Mims said.

Anyone with additional information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

MORE NEWS: Brooklyn bishop robbed at gunpoint in the middle of church service

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip