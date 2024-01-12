New York City considering possible curfew for migrants in shelters

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There could soon be a curfew put in place for migrants in New York City shelters.

City officials had a conference call Thursday afternoon with local lawmakers on the asylum seeker crisis.

During the call, Councilwoman Joann Ariola of Queens asked if the administration is considering a curfew at its asylum seeker locations like Floyd Bennett Field, Randall's Island and the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center.

The question comes amid reports that shelter residents have been going out at night and panhandling or knocking on doors to ask for food, money and clothes.

Department of Homeless Services shelters generally have 11 p.m. curfews, and Ariola asked if the administration would consider a curfew to match those at traditional DHS shelters.

The Adams administration told her they would consider it

The city released the following statement:

"Our traditional DHS shelters have a curfew system and some communities and elected officials have asked us to explore this option for our migrant shelters. We are considering all options."

