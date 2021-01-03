Slippery road conditions may have led car to crash into vacant NJ building: Officials

Millburn Fire Chief Tom Pizzano says a call came in at 10:15 a.m. for a report of car into a building on the corner of Millburn Avenue and Glenwood Drive.
He says that road conditions were very slippery at the time of the crash due to the snow shower.
Officials believe the driver lost control of his car and slammed into the building.
Fortunately, there were no serious injuries to the driver and the building was vacant and under construction.
"It could've been much worse especially with COVID, with dining being outside," Pizzano said.
