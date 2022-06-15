Man and teen drown while swimming in New Jersey lake

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

MINE HILL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in New Jersey have recovered the bodies of two swimmers who drowned in a lake.

It happened at Mine Hill Beach on Sunset Lake in Morris County.

The victims, a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man, were last seen just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, when they went into the water and didn't come out.

That kicked off a massive search that went on for hours before their bodies were found.



The victims have not yet been identified.

Nine people have drowned in New Jersey locations since last Monday.

This developing story will be updated.

ALSO READ | Experts urge swim lessons, water safety to prevent child drownings
EMBED More News Videos

As more local pools and parks are re-opening from pandemic shutdowns, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging families to provide swim lessons.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseymorris countydrowningteen killedman killed
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arrest made after driver goes on racist rant, attempts to stab officer
Man stabbed in back in NYC; police searching for suspects
Man charged after his 3 children found dead in Chicago suburb: police
NYC to cut some swim programs due to lifeguard shortage
Pride Week kicks off in the Bronx amid rise in hate crimes
AccuWeather: Another beauty
At least 14 kids hurt when inflatable bounce house overturns
Show More
New 'FX on Hulu' show 'The Old Man,' premieres in NYC
Woman hurt, dog killed in Bronx hit-and-run
Hate crimes up by nearly 50% in LGBTQ+ community across NYC
7 On Your Side goes to Amazon to pay for damage after dented delivery
2 dead in separate overnight house fires on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News