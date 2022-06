Man and teen drown while swimming in New Jersey lake

EMBED >More News Videos As more local pools and parks are re-opening from pandemic shutdowns, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging families to provide swim lessons.

MINE HILL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in New Jersey have recovered the bodies of two swimmers who drowned in a lake.It happened at Mine Hill Beach on Sunset Lake in Morris County.The victims, a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man, were last seen just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, when they went into the water and didn't come out.That kicked off a massive search that went on for hours before their bodies were found.The victims have not yet been identified.Nine people have drowned in New Jersey locations since last Monday.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.