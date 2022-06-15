Man and teen drown while swimming in New Jersey lake

It happened at Mine Hill Beach on Sunset Lake in Morris County.
The victims, a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man, were last seen just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, when they went into the water and didn't come out.
That kicked off a massive search that went on for hours before their bodies were found.
The victims have not yet been identified.
Nine people have drowned in New Jersey locations since last Monday.
This developing story will be updated.
