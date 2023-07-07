Police searching for missing 3-year-old last seen with family friend in Bronx

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy reported missing by his mother in the Bronx on Thursday evening.

The mother of 3-year-old Cristian Morales said he was last seen with her friend leaving their apartment on East 189th Street around 7 p.m.

That friend, identified as 46-year-old Latasha Plaza, had permission to take Cristian for a walk, but they never returned home.

Further investigation revealed Cristian and Plaza boarded a BX41 MTA bus at Fordham Road and Webster Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.

They have not been seen or heard from since.

Cristian is described as having a light complexion and black curly hair. He was last seen wearing a white and gray t-shirt with Super Mario characters on the front, dark colored shorts and black open toe sandals.

Plaza is described as having a dark complexion, slim build and black curly hair. She was last seen wearing a red short-sleeve shirt with black trim, a red and black checkered skirt and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Boy safe after car stolen in Irvington with 7-year-old inside

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.