Search underway in Brooklyn for missing 7-year-old boy: Police

🚨 Help us find Yosef Shapiro 🚨 Male white 60 lbs, 3ft tall, 7yrs of age, DOB: 11/13/13. Last seen at 2:30 pm on 08/11/2021 at Seaview Ave & Paerdegat Ave North, wearing a black yarmulke, blue & white t-shirt with black pants. pic.twitter.com/iRdmlFuj9g — NYPD 69th Precinct (@NYPD69Pct) August 11, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10945014" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 19-month-old infant is dead after being mauled by the family dog in Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday night at a home in Flatbush.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A frantic search is underway for a 7-year-old boy who went missing in Brooklyn, according to police.Officials say the child was last seen around 2:30 p.m. near Seaview Avenue and Paerdegat Avenue North in Canarsie.According to police, the missing child is 7-year-old Yosef Shapiro.They are asking for volunteers to help with the search.The boy is described as 60 pounds, 3 feet tall and wearing a black yarmulke and a blue and white t-shirt with black pants.----------