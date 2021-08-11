Search underway in Brooklyn for missing 7-year-old boy: Police

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News AM Update

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A frantic search is underway for a 7-year-old boy who went missing in Brooklyn, according to police.

Officials say the child was last seen around 2:30 p.m. near Seaview Avenue and Paerdegat Avenue North in Canarsie.

According to police, the missing child is 7-year-old Yosef Shapiro.


They are asking for volunteers to help with the search.

ALSO READ | 19-month-old boy mauled to death by family dog in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

A 19-month-old infant is dead after being mauled by the family dog in Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday night at a home in Flatbush.



The boy is described as 60 pounds, 3 feet tall and wearing a black yarmulke and a blue and white t-shirt with black pants.


This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citycanarsiemissing boy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE | AccuWeather Alert: Storm warnings and dangerous heat
Kathy Hochul says she's ready to lead New York
'Jeopardy!' announces 2 new hosts for show, primetime special
Horses hold up traffic on highway in Brooklyn
Resources for coping with another heat wave
Tropical Storm Fred nears Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico prepares
Kathy Hochul's 1st remarks, Taliban gains ground, Senate OKs budget
Show More
FDA expected to OK booster shots for some Americans
Dad arrested after toddler mauled to death by family dog in Brooklyn
NY varsity baseball coach charged with sex crimes
NJ school district plans to fight mask mandate
Teacup Yorkie Louie missing for 2 years reunited with owner
More TOP STORIES News