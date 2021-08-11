Search underway in Brooklyn for missing 7-year-old boy: Police

Officials say the child was last seen around 2:30 p.m. near Seaview Avenue and Paerdegat Avenue North in Canarsie.
According to police, the missing child is 7-year-old Yosef Shapiro.
🚨 Help us find Yosef Shapiro 🚨 Male white 60 lbs, 3ft tall, 7yrs of age, DOB: 11/13/13. Last seen at 2:30 pm on 08/11/2021 at Seaview Ave & Paerdegat Ave North, wearing a black yarmulke, blue & white t-shirt with black pants. pic.twitter.com/iRdmlFuj9g— NYPD 69th Precinct (@NYPD69Pct) August 11, 2021
They are asking for volunteers to help with the search.
The boy is described as 60 pounds, 3 feet tall and wearing a black yarmulke and a blue and white t-shirt with black pants.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
