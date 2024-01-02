Police searching for nonverbal 11-year-old boy last seen leaving school in Brooklyn

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for an 11-year-old boy last seen at a school in Brooklyn around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say Andrew Burney was last seen leaving P.S. 369K in Brooklyn, a District 75 school that provides specialized support for students with special needs.

He is believed to have opened an emergency exit door on the side of the school.

Burney has autism and is nonverbal.

Burney is described as 5 feet tall and was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, black pants and no coat.

The NYC Department of Education released the following statement:

"The safety of all of our students, especially our students with disabilities, is our top priority, which is why every school building has alarms on our doors and school safety agents at our front doors. After a student exited the building through an emergency exit, the school immediately responded, and are working closely with NYPD and this student's family to ensure their safe return home."

