New York City police searching for missing siblings last seen in Harlem

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City police are asking for help to find two missing siblings who were last seen in Harlem on Monday night.

Dekuan Richardson, 11, and Nyesha Richardson, 9, were last seen together at the intersection of West 145th Street and 8th Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Both siblings were described as weighing approximately 100 pounds and 4 feet 4 inches tall. Dekuan has black hair and blue eyes and Nyesha has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked Det. Joseph Gregorio at 212-678-1608 or Detective Borough Manhattan North at 212-694-1093.

