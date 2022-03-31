'Missing' investigates a Brooklyn mom's relentless quest to solve daughter's twisted disappearance

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11555480" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Watch the first episode of "Missing," ABC7's new series investigating cold cases of people who have vanished without a trace. This is the story of Leanne Marie Hausberg of Bensonhurst, a 14-year-old girl who went missing in 1999.