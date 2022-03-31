abc7ny missing

'Missing' investigates a Brooklyn mom's relentless quest to solve daughter's twisted disappearance

The disturbing disappearance of her daughter turned a Brooklyn mom into a full-time investigator; Eyewitness News joins the case
By and Emily Sowa
EMBED <>More Videos

Mother's relentless quest to solve daughter's disturbing disappearance

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- In the next episode of 'Missing', Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne profiles a young mother, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, who vanished from Brooklyn in 2016.

For almost six years, Chelsea's desperate mother, Rose, has been doing everything she can to find her, uncovering her daughter's darkest secrets, imperiling her own safety to get answers from people who don't want to talk, and holding the NYPD and the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office accountable.

This is the story of a mother's relentless quest to piece together the twisted puzzle of her daughter's disappearance, a woman who is ready to follow the leads wherever they may take her.

Below, Kristin Thorne explains in her own words why she launched the new series, "Missing."

It all began on September 13, 2021, the first day I covered the disappearance of Gabby Petito and met with her distraught parents on Long Island. The story consumed the next two months of my life.

Throughout this time, I spoke routinely with Gabby's father, Joseph Petito. Most of what we spoke about, I have never reported, but one thing he made clear to me is that he wanted the media to cover other missing people. He said they deserved attention, too, and he was right.

I started to look at databases of missing people across the Tri-State area and as I scrolled through the hundreds of faces, I thought about not only those people but their families and friends and the ripple effect of pain that is caused when they disappeared.

I thought, "Maybe I can help?"

I started calling private investigators around New York City looking for cases to profile.

We first profiled the story of Leanne Marie Hausberg, which you can watch below.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the first episode of "Missing," ABC7's new series investigating cold cases of people who have vanished without a trace. This is the story of Leanne Marie Hausberg of Bensonhurst, a 14-year-old girl who went missing in 1999.



Maybe after watching my latest story, you will be able to help with a clue. Let's help Chelsea's family, the way everyone helped Gabby Petito's family.

If you know anything about the disappearance of Chelsea Michelle Cobo, call the NYPD Missing Persons Squad at 212-694-7781. Tips can be kept anonymous.

Our new episode of 'Missing' drops this Friday, April 1. If you want to have a better viewing experience, did you know you can watch 'Missing' on your television set? Just make sure you add the ABC7NY app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV. To download our app, viewers can search "ABC7 New York" in the app store.

CREDITS:
Kristin Thorne | Writer, Producer, Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter
Emily Sowa | Senior Digital Producer, Videographer, and Editor
Anthony Saturno | Photographer
Rolando Pujol | EP Digital Content, Innovation and Strategy
Dana Bussey | Creative Director, Design
Jim Gorham | Vice President, Marketing
Kim Dillon | Assistant News Director
Peter Kunz | Assistant News Director
Jason Kuffler | Graphic Artist
Robert Monek | EP Web and OTV Digital Project Manager
Adam Stephan | Managing Editor
Brian McLaughlin | Assignment Editor
Brandon Nelson | Creative Director, Brand
Toby Hershkowitz | Marketing Producer
Luke Richards | Senior Manager, Content Development
Chad Matthews | President and General Manager
Debra OConnell | President, Networks Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution

SPECIAL THANKS
Townsend Davis

Copyright 2022 | WABC-TV
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citymanhattannew yorksunset parkborough parkconey islandmysteryabc7ny missingmissing girldocumentarycrime databasemissing childrensex crimetrue crimecrime preventionbrooklynunsolved crimecrimebrooklyn newsinvestigatorsgabby petitoinvestingmissing teenagerinvestigationcold casemissing personmissing womanoriginals
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7NY MISSING
14-year-old left family's NYC apartment and never returned home
TOP STORIES
Subway crime surging amid NYC's crime prevention effort
Video captures man suddenly shooting man he's walking with in Queens
Chris Rock performs 1st show since Will Smith slapped him at Oscars
Pluto's giant ice volcanoes could hint at the possibility of life
AccuWeather Alert: Warmer, windy with a t-storm possible
2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash in NJ
Fire burning through commercial building in New Rochelle
Show More
Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, broke conduct code, Academy says
2 men sought in home invasion and armed robbery in the Bronx
Saint Peter's Holloway hired by Seton Hall after magic run
Biden to mark Transgender Day of Visibility with new actions
Ukrainian president says defense is at a 'turning point'
More TOP STORIES News