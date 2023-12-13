Human remains found in Virginia determined to be missing Queens man Terrence Smith

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Human remains found in Virginia have been positively identified as a missing man from Queens.

Terrence Darryl Smith, 33, arrived in Spotsylvania from New York on Oct. 28 to visit a female friend.

When his family realized he had not returned to New York and they had not heard from him, they became worried and said it was out of character.

After the family's persistence, the friend reported him missing on Nov. 1.

On Nov. 16, detectives discovered human remains not far from the woman's home in the area of Timber Ridge Townhomes.

The remains were positively identified as Smith, however his cause of death has not been determined.

