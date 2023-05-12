They are skeletons now, but what evidence there is suggests a violent death. But who were they -- and who killed them? Kristin Thorne investigates in this episode of "Missing."

'Missing of the Morgue': The coldest cases of the NYC Medical Examiner

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Across the United States, thousands of unidentified human remains sit in local medical examiner's offices.

Some of the remains are corpses - some are only bones, skeletons.

In many cases, it's clear the people were murdered, but without knowing their identities their killers cannot be held accountable.

Their murderers walk among us because their victims remain nameless.

Eyewitness News investigative reporter Kristin Thorne works with the forensic anthropology team at the New York City Medical Examiner's Office to try to help identify the remains of a teenager who was stabbed to death, a woman who was buried in concrete, and others.

