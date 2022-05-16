'Missing' investigates cases of missing people in Tri-State who never got the coverage they deserved

Every single victim and every single family deserves justice -- and that's the mission of this series.
It all began on Sept. 13, 2021, the first day Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne covered the disappearance of Gabby Petito and met with her distraught parents on Long Island. The story consumed the next two months of her life.
Throughout this time, she spoke routinely with Gabby's father, Joseph Petito. Most of what they spoke about, she has never reported, but one thing he made clear to her is that he wanted the media to cover other missing people. He said they deserved attention, too, and he was right.
Kristin started to look at databases of missing people across the Tri-State area and as she scrolled through the hundreds of faces, she thought about not only those people but their families and friends and the ripple effect of pain that is caused when they disappeared.
She thought, "Maybe I can help?"
Kristin started calling private investigators around New York City looking for cases to profile.
We first profiled the story of Leanne Marie Hausberg, which you can watch below.
In our second story, we examined the disappearance of Chelsea Michelle Cobo, which you can watch below.
In our third story, we are investigating the disappearance of Corinna Paige Slusser, whose episode drops Friday, May 20.
Below, Kristin Thorne explains in her own words why she launched the new series, "Missing."
WATCH | Kristin Thorne on the process behind investigative series 'Missing'
If you know anything about the disappearance of Leanne Marie Hausberg, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, or Corinna Paige Slusser call the NYPD Missing Persons Squad at 212-694-7781. Tips can be kept anonymous.
If you want to have a better viewing experience, did you know you can watch 'Missing' on your television set? Just make sure you add the ABC7NY app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV. To download our app, viewers can search "ABC7 New York" in the app store.
CREDITS:
Kristin Thorne | Writer, Producer, Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter
Emily Sowa | Senior Digital Producer, Videographer, and Editor
Stephen Cioffi Photographer
John Sprei | Photographer
Anthony Saturno | Photographer
Evan Shumrak | Photographer
Fred Mason | Photographer
Rolando Pujol | EP Digital Content, Innovation and Strategy
Jim Gorham | Vice President, Marketing
Kim Dillon | Assistant News Director
Peter Kunz | Assistant News Director
Dana Bussey | Creative Director, Design
Jason Kuffler | Graphic Artist
Joseph Kollar | Graphic Artist
Lesley Pierson | Graphic Artist
Robert Monek | EP Web and OTV Digital Project Manager
Adam Stephan | Managing Editor
Brian McLaughlin | Assignment Editor
Brandon Cook | Media Manager
Brandon Nelson | Creative Director, Brand
Johanna Trupp | Senior Marketing Producer
Toby Hershkowitz | Marketing Producer
Luke Richards | Senior Manager, Content Development
Chad Matthews | President and General Manager
Debra OConnell | President, Networks Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution
SPECIAL THANKS
Townsend Davis
Copyright 2022 | WABC-TV