'Missing' investigates cases of missing people in Tri-State who never got the coverage they deserved

The stories of their disappearances were overlooked -- until now.
By and Emily Sowa
'Missing' investigates cases of missing people in Tri-State (TRAILER)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Eyewitness News series, "Missing," tells the stories of missing people around the Tri-State area who never got the coverage they deserved.

Every single victim and every single family deserves justice -- and that's the mission of this series.

It all began on Sept. 13, 2021, the first day Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne covered the disappearance of Gabby Petito and met with her distraught parents on Long Island. The story consumed the next two months of her life.

Throughout this time, she spoke routinely with Gabby's father, Joseph Petito. Most of what they spoke about, she has never reported, but one thing he made clear to her is that he wanted the media to cover other missing people. He said they deserved attention, too, and he was right.

Kristin started to look at databases of missing people across the Tri-State area and as she scrolled through the hundreds of faces, she thought about not only those people but their families and friends and the ripple effect of pain that is caused when they disappeared.

She thought, "Maybe I can help?"

Kristin started calling private investigators around New York City looking for cases to profile.

We first profiled the story of Leanne Marie Hausberg, which you can watch below.
Watch the first episode of "Missing," ABC7's new series investigating cold cases of people who have vanished without a trace. This is the story of Leanne Marie Hausberg of Bensonhurst, a 14-year-old girl who went missing in 1999.



In our second story, we examined the disappearance of Chelsea Michelle Cobo, which you can watch below.
﻿In this episode of "Missing" Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne profiles a young mother, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, who vanished from Brooklyn in 2016.



In our third story, we are investigating the disappearance of Corinna Paige Slusser, whose episode drops Friday, May 20.

Below, Kristin Thorne explains in her own words why she launched the new series, "Missing."

WATCH | Kristin Thorne on the process behind investigative series 'Missing'
Kristin Thorne sits down with Bill Ritter to reveal the emotional process behind her investigative series "Missing."



If you know anything about the disappearance of Leanne Marie Hausberg, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, or Corinna Paige Slusser call the NYPD Missing Persons Squad at 212-694-7781. Tips can be kept anonymous.

CREDITS:
Kristin Thorne | Writer, Producer, Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter
Emily Sowa | Senior Digital Producer, Videographer, and Editor
Stephen Cioffi Photographer
John Sprei | Photographer
Anthony Saturno | Photographer
Evan Shumrak | Photographer
Fred Mason | Photographer
Rolando Pujol | EP Digital Content, Innovation and Strategy
Jim Gorham | Vice President, Marketing
Kim Dillon | Assistant News Director
Peter Kunz | Assistant News Director
Dana Bussey | Creative Director, Design
Jason Kuffler | Graphic Artist
Joseph Kollar | Graphic Artist
Lesley Pierson | Graphic Artist
Robert Monek | EP Web and OTV Digital Project Manager
Adam Stephan | Managing Editor
Brian McLaughlin | Assignment Editor
Brandon Cook | Media Manager
Brandon Nelson | Creative Director, Brand
Johanna Trupp | Senior Marketing Producer
Toby Hershkowitz | Marketing Producer
Luke Richards | Senior Manager, Content Development
Chad Matthews | President and General Manager
Debra OConnell | President, Networks Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution

SPECIAL THANKS
Townsend Davis

ABC7NY MISSING
Small town girl's journey from cheerleader to sex-trafficked 'hostage'
Young mother goes missing in Brooklyn, mom's desperate search for her
Mother's relentless quest to solve daughter's disappearance (TRAILER)
14-year-old left family's NYC apartment and never returned home
