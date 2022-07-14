New York City to open more Monkeypox vaccine appointments

Health & Fitness

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Health Department will make 8,200 monkeypox vaccine appointments available starting Friday.

Appointments will open at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15. Appointments are required for the vaccine.

Soaring demand for the monkeypox vaccine caused the appointment system to crash on Wednesday. New York City is one of many places where supplies have been running out almost as soon as they arrive.

Health officials acknowledged the frustration over the limited supply of the vaccine and vowed to build a "stable appointment infrastructure" as the vaccine supply increases.

In addition to the existing monkeypox vaccine clinics located at the Department's Chelsea, Central Harlem, and Corona Sexual Health Clinic sites, the city said a new clinic will open at NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Vanderbilt site (165 Vanderbilt Avenue on Staten Island).

On Sunday, 3 mass vaccinations sites will open for appointments at:

  • Aviation High School (45-30 36th Street in Queens)


  • Bushwick Education (440 Irving Avenue in Brooklyn)

  • Bronx High School of Science (75 W 205th Street in the Bronx)


    • These three mass vaccination sites will be open for appointments only on Sunday, July 17.

    Beginning 6pm on Friday, July 15, 8,200 first dose appointments will be made to the eligible public through the city's vaccine portal, vax4nyc.nyc.gov/monkeypox.

    Four thousand additional doses will be made available through referrals from community partner organizations serving the highest-risk patients, the city said.

    Cases are increasing in NYC. As of July 14, 389 people in New York City have tested positive for orthopoxvirus. All cases are likely monkeypox. There are likely more cases that have not been diagnosed.

    Most patients experience only fever, body aches, chills, and fatigue. People with more serious illnesses may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

