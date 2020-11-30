coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Nurses at Westchester County hospital set to go on strike as COVID-19 cases spike

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A hospital in Westchester County is facing a nurses strike with COVID-19 cases expected to surge during the holiday season.

The union representing nurses at Montefiore New Rochelle claim no progress has been made in contract talks.

Marcos Crespo, the hospital's senior vice president of community affairs, took no questions at a press conference Monday. He simply read a statement detailing what the hospital will do if nurses walk off the job Tuesday morning, as expected, on a two-day strike.

"Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital will remain open but will enact contingency plans, including relocating patients to other facilities to ensure their safety," he said.

The comments did little to smooth over tensions with the more than 200 nurses who have been working without a contract now for two years.

The sticking points involve more than just better pay and increased benefits, with the core concern focusing on a staffing shortage that has nurses leaving the hospital for higher wages and what they call safer conditions at other healthcare facilities.

"There are nurses in the hospital right now that have 10 patients each, which is far and above what any nurse should be taking care of," nurse David Nightengale said. "Our ICU, our nurses have three patients each, which can be unsafe."

Nurses and hospital administrators returned to the bargaining table Monday, but sources say they've made little progress. Unless there's a last minute deal, nurses will be outside at 7 a.m. Tuesday instead of being bedside.

"They want the power to dictate staffing assignments and hand out plum positions to their friends," Crespo said. "While Montefiore believes the decisions on how to treat patients and make these assignments rest not with any one group alone, but with the entire team caring for the patient."

The war of words didn't seem to be helping.

"Who do you believe?" nurse Kathy Santoiemma said. "A bunch of suits who never came out of their offices during COVID? Or do you believe us, who were there day and night, who prayed with our patients, who took care of our patients day and night?"

More TOP STORIES News