More than a dozen people are behind bars after a major drug and gang bust in Queens.Police confiscated drugs, including heroin laced with fentanyl, as well as $80,000 in cash, officials announced Thursday morning.What began on Roosevelt Avenue as a counterfeit document case led Homeland Security and NYPD investigators to arrest the alleged gang members on a variety of charges linked to weapons and drugs."We seized over $80,000, we seized vehicles that were used to transport narcotics and yesterday culminated with the arrests of 15 individuals," said Donald Boller with the NYPD Queens Narcotics Unit.Oscar "Diddy" Urena, 35, of Jackson Heights, Queens, is charged with first-, second- and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and other charges. If convicted, the defendant faces up to 20 years in prison.Dionis "Moz" Fernandez, 23, of Whitestone, Queens, is charged with first-, second- and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and other charges. If convicted, the defendant faces up to 20 years in prisonJesus "Junior" Mota, 34, of College Point, Queens, is charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. If convicted the defendant faces up to 14 years in prison.Leslie Julbe, 39, of College Point, Queens, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. If convicted, the defendant faces up to nine years in prison.Daniel "D" Cepeda, 30, of Jackson Heights, Queens, is charged with first- and second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. If convicted, the defendant faces up to 20 years in prison.Joseph "Jay" Payamps, 23, of Corona, Queens, is charged with first- and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marihuana and other crimes. If convicted, the defendant faces up to 20 years in prison.Raymond "Delivery" Ferreira, 19, of College Point, Queens, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. If convicted, the defendant faces up to nine years in prison.Abel "Flaco" Diaz, 27, of Corona, Queens, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment. If convicted, the defendant faces up to four years in prison.Jacinto Cabral, 41, of Corona, Queens, is charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. If convicted, the defendant faces up to 17 years in prison.----------