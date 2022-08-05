WATCH LIVE

Massive fire destroys home in Morris Township, New Jersey

The rear part of the building on Normandy Heights Road appeared to have collapsed.

29 minutes ago
John Del Giorno reports from NewsCopter 7 over the scene.

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A massive fire destroyed a home in Morris Township early Friday morning.

It broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Normandy Heights Road near Columbia Road.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed multiple firefighting units pouring water on a large, multi-story house that had been completely gutted by flames.

The rear part of the building appeared to have collapsed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

----------

