Massive fire destroys home in Morris Township, New Jersey

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A massive fire destroyed a home in Morris Township early Friday morning.
It broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Normandy Heights Road near Columbia Road.
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed multiple firefighting units pouring water on a large, multi-story house that had been completely gutted by flames.
The rear part of the building appeared to have collapsed.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
