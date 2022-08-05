Massive fire destroys home in Morris Township, New Jersey

The rear part of the building on Normandy Heights Road appeared to have collapsed.

John Del Giorno reports from NewsCopter 7 over the scene.

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A massive fire destroyed a home in Morris Township early Friday morning.

It broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Normandy Heights Road near Columbia Road.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed multiple firefighting units pouring water on a large, multi-story house that had been completely gutted by flames.

The rear part of the building appeared to have collapsed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

