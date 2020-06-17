Reopen Connecticut: Phase 2 reopening starts Wednesday

Among the many businesses allowed to reopen are movie theaters.
In fact, Bow Tie says in honor of the reopening, they're showing classic films for $5.
They'll be blocking off every other seat in the theater.
Connecticut's Phase 2 list includes hotels and lodging, plus indoor recreation like movie theaters and bowling alleys. Nail salons and gyms are reopening as well.
Restaurants can begin indoor dining, but self-service station buffets are not allowed, and capacity inside must be capped at 50 percent.
Governor Ned Lamont says that indoor private gatherings can take place with as many as 25 people. Outdoor gatherings can increase to 100 people.
"When it comes to social gatherings, you're more likely to be interfacing with people closer, drinking, less likely to wear a mask," Lamont said. "That's on the negative side. On the positive, they tend to be invitation only, or you know everybody who's going to be there. So if there was a flare-up, if someone was found to be infected, tracking and tracing is a lot easier to manage."
Despite the reopening, masks are still recommended and many businesses will require them.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address