coronavirus connecticut

Reopen Connecticut: Phase 2 reopening starts Wednesday

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- More steps forward are being taken in Connecticut, as the state enters Phase 2 of reopening on Wednesday. The real question is what's NOT reopening.

Among the many businesses allowed to reopen are movie theaters.

In fact, Bow Tie says in honor of the reopening, they're showing classic films for $5.

They'll be blocking off every other seat in the theater.

Connecticut's Phase 2 list includes hotels and lodging, plus indoor recreation like movie theaters and bowling alleys. Nail salons and gyms are reopening as well.

Restaurants can begin indoor dining, but self-service station buffets are not allowed, and capacity inside must be capped at 50 percent.

Governor Ned Lamont says that indoor private gatherings can take place with as many as 25 people. Outdoor gatherings can increase to 100 people.

"When it comes to social gatherings, you're more likely to be interfacing with people closer, drinking, less likely to wear a mask," Lamont said. "That's on the negative side. On the positive, they tend to be invitation only, or you know everybody who's going to be there. So if there was a flare-up, if someone was found to be infected, tracking and tracing is a lot easier to manage."

Despite the reopening, masks are still recommended and many businesses will require them.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey

Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessconnecticutgreenwichreopen connecticutcoronavirus connecticutmedicalned lamontcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthsocial distancingsmall businessbusinesshospitalhealth carerestaurantrestaurantsvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CONNECTICUT
Coronavirus Updates: NY hospitals, group homes to allow visitors
Coronavirus Updates: 5 NY regions enter Phase 3, NJ begins Stage 2
Coronavirus Updates: NY COVID hospitalizations, deaths continue drop
Coronavirus Updates: NY COVID rates dropping despite reopening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men injured by fireworks as complaints soar in NYC
NJ Transit work train derails near Summit
24-year-old flight attendant from Newark missing, family says
AccuWeather: Still warm and comfortable
NY family ordered to remove banner supporting Black Lives Matter
Woman, 92, speaks out after random attack; suspect arrested
Guidelines for hair, nail salons to reopen in New Jersey
Show More
Looters steal $8,000 in prescription drugs from CVS in NYC
NYPD releases body cam video of officer pepper spraying protester
Coronavirus Updates: NY hospitals, group homes to allow visitors
Wandering 5-year-old leads to discovery of murdered woman in NJ
Reports: Nassau Coliseum to close indefinitely
More TOP STORIES News