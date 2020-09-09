coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Parishioners at NYC church urged to quarantine after monsignor tests positive

The coronavirus cases are linked to Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Pleasantville and Our Lady of Victory Parish in Floral Park
By Eyewitness News
THROGGS NECK, The Bronx (WABC) -- Parishioners at a Bronx church are being advised to self-quarantine and get tested after a monsignor contracted COVID-19.

Msgr. John Graham, of St. Francis de Chantel on Hollywood Avenue in the Throggs Neck section, hosted Masses last week and has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"The health and safety of the parish community at the Church of Saint Frances de Chantal is our top priority," Graham said in a statement. "Anyone who attended the following church services AND was within 6 feet of me for longer than 10 minutes should get tested for COVID-19 and must quarantine, as required by the New York City Department of Health, for 14 days from your last visit to the church until negative test results are received."

Those church services include:
--September 3: 8 a.m. Morning Mass
--September 5: 5 p.m. Masses
--September 6: All Masses

Officials say if you attended one of these Masses and were not within six feet of Msgr. Graham for longer than 10 minutes, you do not need to quarantine but should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Related: Parishioners at 2 NY churches advised to quarantine after priests, staff member test positive

Contacts of contacts, meaning secondary exposed people, are currently not at risk and do not have to quarantine.

The Archdiocese of New York has arranged for the church and rectory to undergo a deep cleaning.

If you are required to seek a test because of the potential exposure identified above, the New York City Department of Health contract tracers need to contact you.

Please call the parish (718-792-5500) and provide your name, date of birth and telephone number so that we can provide this information to the New York City Department of Health.

The New York State Department of Health has also set up a hotline at (888) 364-3065 where Department of Health experts will be available to answer questions regarding COVID-19.

COVID-19 Hotline numbers for the public:
--People under self-quarantine and medical providers seeking information: (866) 588-0195
--People inquiring about testing: (888) 364-3065.
--General Information: call 211

