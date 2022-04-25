MTA board to discuss dramatic jump in felony assaults on subway

By Eyewitness News
MTA to address dramatic increase in subway assaults at board meeting

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA board is set to meet as new data shows a spike in assaults in the subway system.

According to the NYPD, there were 62 felony assaults in the subways last month.


That's up from 41 the month before and represents the highest number of felony assaults since the NYPD increased its presence in the subways nearly a year ago.

Most notably was the mass shooting incident in Brooklyn where 10 people suffered gunshot wounds.



Ridership is just above half of what it was before the pandemic.


A little over 50 people are allowed to attend the meeting Monday and again on Wednesday and the full meeting will be posted online.

