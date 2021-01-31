Multiple injured after car collides with MTA bus in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least three people are injured after a vehicle apparently ran a red light and collided into an MTA bus in Brooklyn.

The crash happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of Linden Boulevard and Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville.

Authorities say the three people injured in the car have all been taken to Brookdale Hospital.

Family members of the passengers involved rushed to the scene where they consoled each other.

There were two riders along with the driver on the MTA bus, but all refused medical attention.

MORE NEWS | 'We don't know how we're going to pay our bills': NYC restaurant owners react to reopening of indoor dining at 25% capacity
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has more on the reaction of restaurant owners following Gov. Cuomo's announcement on when indoor dining can reopen.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brownsvillebrooklynnew york citycar crashmtacar accidentbus crashbus accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to expect as long-duration winter storm targets Tri-State area
NY readies plows, other snow removal equipment ahead of storm
92-year-old mother, 64-year-old son found dead in NYC apartment
Man helping stranded motorist killed by hit-and-run driver in Queens
Father charged in disturbing beating of two sons on NYC subway platform
Trump loses lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial
Popular amusement park damaged as fire erupts at NJ boardwalk
Show More
Man leaves fortune to French village that saved his family from Nazis
Comedian Tracy Morgan volunteers at pop-up food pantry in NYC
21 firefighters injured after apartment fire in Manhattan
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
Don't share COVID vaccine cards on social media: BBB
More TOP STORIES News