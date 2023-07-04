  • Full Story
MTA bus, car collide in Unionport injuring 12 people

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, July 4, 2023 11:37AM
12 hurt when MTA bus and car crash in Unionport
Twelve people were hurt when an MTA bus and car collided in the Bronx.

UNIONPORT, Bronx (WABC) -- Twelve people were hurt when an MTA bus and car crashed in the Bronx Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Havemeyer Avenue near a service road to the Cross Bronx Expressway in Unionport.

Nine people were taken to two area hospitals, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Three others were treated at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

