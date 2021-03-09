Metro North employee, Will Pepe, fired for involvement in Capitol siege

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Metro North employee who was identified as one of the rioters during the Capitol siege has been fired, according to officials.

Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi made the announcement of Will Pepe's firing in a statement on Tuesday.

"We made it clear since the Jan. 6 attack on our nation's Capitol building that the apparent participation by one of our employees was unacceptable and inconsistent with Metro-North's values," Rinaldi said. "After affording Mr. Pepe the due process to which he was entitled under his collective bargaining agreement, we have terminated him today for conduct unbecoming a Metro-North employee."

The 31-year-old was taken into custody back in January after his participation in the Capitol riots on January 6.

"Participation in the riot which resulted in deadly violence at the Capitol last week was abhorrent to the values of the MTA and New Yorkers, and those who attacked that symbol of American democracy disqualified themselves from working for the People of New York," MTA Communications Director Tim Minton said in a statement. "Mr. Pepe is entitled to due process and was suspended last week as part of that process. We are cooperating with federal law enforcement agencies in their investigation and prosecution of those involved."

The MTA employee was recognized by both colleagues and management from a photo distributed by law enforcement.

MTA management moved swiftly, and Pepe was suspended without pay.

"Effective immediately this individual has been suspended from Metro-North without pay and will be disciplined in accordance with his collective bargaining agreement pending an investigation," said Ken Lovett of the MTA. "This alleged conduct is abhorrent and goes against the values of Metro-North, New York and the nation."

Pepe falsely called in sick while he participated in the unlawful entry and occupation of the U.S. Capitol building.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on charges of conspiracy, civil disorder; unlawfully entering restricted buildings or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in restricted buildings or grounds.

RELATED: Social media videos show chaos, violence on frontlines of US Capitol clashes
EMBED More News Videos

Chaos and violence: Social media videos capture clashes between Pro-Trump supporters and police on the frontlines of the U.S Capitol.



The 31-year-old Pepe was hired six years ago.

He was a laborer assigned to a machine shop in Putnam County.

RELATED: 'One of the darkest days in American history': Local officials react to breaching of US Capitol
EMBED More News Videos

Local politicians from the Tri-State area responded to the violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police at the U.S. Capitol.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkputnam countyriotmtaprotestus capitolmetro north
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police called to same apartment day before 10-year-old found dead
NY expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to 60+ starting Wednesday
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo holds conference call
Man dead after apparently setting self on fire, mother missing
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
Possible 6th accuser comes forward against Gov. Cuomo
Protest after mayor unveils relief plan for taxi medallion owners
Show More
Stimulus update: House gears up for vote on COVID relief plan
NJ residents relaxing social distancing measures, survey finds
University will pay students to avoid traveling for spring break
CA boy, 8, called hero after saving little sister from drowning
NJ designates March 9 as 'COVID-19 Heroes Day'
More TOP STORIES News