Cuomo slams Trump amid threat to cut more funding for keeping MTA, schools disinfected

EMBED >More News Videos Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the Trump Administration is trying to undermine efforts to fight COVID-19 in New York City's subways, buses and schools.In a statement released Thursday night, Cuomo said the White House is quietly changing FEMA policy to no longer fund personal protective equipment or disinfection efforts for the MTA and schools."The President is telling essential workers that he does not value their safety or their sacrifices over the last six months," Cuomo said. "Make no mistake, this is just another attempt by President Trump to hurt New York. We won't be bullied."The governor said the state will continue to work with the MTA and school districts to make sure transit workers, riders, teachers, students and all new Yorkers remain safe.The news comes one day after Cuomo attacked Trump for threatening to defund New York City MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye released the following statement: