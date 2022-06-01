2 MTA Heroes reunite father and young son separated on subway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11889444" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Jeff Smith explains NOAA's 2022 hurricane season predictions.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News and the MTA are celebrating two MTA Heroes who helped reunite a father and child who got separated in the transit system.Authorities say the child was separated from his father as the doors were closing on an uptown W train at 14th Street-Union Square.Train Operator Christopher Lopez and Conductor Arron Corrian noticed the child at 28th Street.They let passengers off their train and Corrian stayed with the child until police officers arrived.Less than a half-hour later, the happy reunion between father and son occurred."Due to the keen observation and diligence of the crew, this story has a happy ending. Thank you to Christopher and Arron for your care and attention during a tense situation," the MTA said.----------