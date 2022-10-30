Man who allegedly hijacked MTA bus in Queens arraigned; held on $500K bail

A man was arraigned this weekend after being accused of allegedly hijacking an MTA bus in Queens on Thursday.

Dwayne Gaddy, 44, is being held on $500,000 cash bail.

Prosecutors say he used an airsoft pistol to force his way onto a Q-4 bus Thursday morning.

Gaddy claimed he felt people were trying to kill him.

The driver let the passengers off and then drove the suspect around until he escaped by jumping out a window.

Prosecutors say Gaddy then lost control of the bus and crashed into a utility pole.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

