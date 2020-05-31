Coronavirus News: MTA continues distribution of PPE to workers

Since the start of the pandemic, 2.4 million masks and 4.8 million pairs of gloves have been distributed to employees across all MTA platforms.
That includes a total of 1.3 million N95 and KN95 masks and 1.1 million surgical masks.
Since March 1, the MTA has distributed 33,000 gallons of hand sanitizer and 108,000 gallons of cleaning solutions.
The MTA says it is working tirelessly to protect its employees on the frontline of the pandemic.
