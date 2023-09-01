NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA is making some scheduling changes to accommodate travelers during the holiday weekend.

Five additional ferries will run Friday for Orange County and Rockland Metro-North customers. LIRR and Metro-North will have additional afternoon trains. Plus, the LIRR Montauk Sunday return trains will run on Monday.

Routine maintenance and construction on all MTA bridges and tunnels ceased at 1 p.m. Thursday. Critical roadwork may be permitted when traffic permits, but maximum roadway availability will be maintained during peak travel times.

MTA schedule changes for Labor Day weekend:

Long Island Rail Road

On Saturday and Sunday, the LIRR will operate on a Saturday schedule. On Monday, the LIRR will operate on the holiday schedule, with Montauk Branch trains running on the Sunday schedule.

To help customers get an early start to their holiday weekend, the LIRR is operating two early trains on Friday, one on the Ronkonkoma Branch and one on the Babylon Branch.

A 2:38 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon was added, making all local Babylon stops.

The 2:55 p.m. train will run from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma. Starting September 5, this train will run regularly from Monday through Friday as part of the fall schedule changes.

On Tuesday, a 7:18 a.m. train from Montauk to Hunterspoint Avenue will run for those returning to the city after the holiday weekend.

Metro-North Railroad

East of the Hudson

Hudson Line

The Hudson Line will operate three early trains on Friday.

The 1:19 p.m. and 2:19 p.m. trains from Grand Central to Poughkeepsie will stop at Harlem-125 Street, operating express to Cronton-Harmon. The trains will make all stops to Poughkeepsie, except Manitou.

The 1:51 p.m. train from Grand Central will stop at Harlem-125 Street and make all stops to Croton-Harmon.

The 5:30 p.m. and 6:11 p.m. trains to Poughkeepsie will not operate.

Hudson Rail Link buses will meet the 1:51 p.m. train at Spuyten Duyvil and Riverdale for neighborhood routes.

Two early Haverstraw-Ossining ferries will run. The ferries will meet the local 2:20 p.m. and 3:21 p.m. trains and the 2:43 p.m. express train from Grand Central.

Three early Newburgh-Beacon ferries will run to meet the 2:43 p.m., 3:28 p.m. and 3:48 p.m. Grand Central departures.

Harlem Line

The Metro-North Railroad will operate two early trains on the Harlem line Friday.

The 1:17 p.m. train from Grand Central will stop at Harlem-125 Street, operating express to White Plains. The train will make all stops to Southeast, except Mount Pleasant.

The 1:53 p.m. train from Grand Central will stop a Harlem-125 Street and make all stops to North White Plains.

The 5:27 p.m. train to Southeast will not operate.

New Haven Line

Three early trains will operate on the New Haven Line Friday.

The 2:29 p.m. train from Grand Central will stop at Harlem-125 Street and operate express to Westport, with select stops to New Haven.

The 2:57 p.m. train from Grand Central will stop at Harlem 125-street and operate express to Westport, with select stops to New Haven.

The 5:19 p.m. train to New Rochelle, Larchmont, Mamaroneck and Harrison will not operate.

The 5:22 p.m. train from Grand Cental that stops at Mt. Vernon East, Pelham and New Rochelle will be extended to Harrison, stopping at Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

The 5:42 p.m. and 6:08 p.m. New Haven express trains will not operate.

Metro-North's East of the Hudson lines will operate a normal Saturday schedule on Saturday. On Sunday and Monday, the lines will operate on the normal Sunday schedule.

Normal weekday service will resume on Tuesday.

West of the Hudson

Pasack Valley Line

Friday, the connecting train from New York Penn Station to Secaucus Junction will run at 5:20 p.m. instead of 5:25 p.m.

Port Jervis Line

Metro-North will operate on a normal schedule Friday on the Port Jervis Line.

Monday, an extra train will depart Port Jervis at 4:05 p.m., making all stops through Suffern. The train will run express to Secaucus Junction and Hoboken.

New York City Transit

On Saturday and Sunday, the subway will run on a regular weekend schedule. On Monday, the subway will run on a Sunday schedule.

Buses will operate on a regular weekend schedule Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, buses will run on a Sunday schedule.

