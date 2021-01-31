Multiple injured after car collides with MTA bus in Brooklyn

The crash happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of Linden Boulevard and Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville.
Authorities say the three people injured in the car have all been taken to Brookdale Hospital.
Family members of the passengers involved rushed to the scene where they consoled each other.
There were two riders along with the driver on the MTA bus, but all refused medical attention.
