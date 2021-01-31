Multiple injured after car collides with MTA bus in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10142227" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger has more on the reaction of restaurant owners following Gov. Cuomo's announcement on when indoor dining can reopen.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least three people are injured after a vehicle apparently ran a red light and collided into an MTA bus in Brooklyn.The crash happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of Linden Boulevard and Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville.Authorities say the three people injured in the car have all been taken to Brookdale Hospital.Family members of the passengers involved rushed to the scene where they consoled each other.There were two riders along with the driver on the MTA bus, but all refused medical attention.----------