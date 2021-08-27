Suspect charged with murder in stabbing deaths at New Jersey home

Clarence Stokes, 42, also faces weapons possession charges.
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said police officers responding to a 911 call on Fairmount Avenue around 8:03 p.m. Wednesday found Stokes walking down the street with blood on his clothing and he was taken into custody.
Officers then discovered 44-year-old Latric Avery on the porch of a building with multiple stab wounds.
She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Inside the home, officers found 67-year-old Stanley Gunter deceased on the floor in the living room.
Stokes was arrested Thursday and is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and one count of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
