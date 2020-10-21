coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: New Jersey Gov. Murphy to self-isolate after contact tests positive for COVID-19

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Gov. Phil Murphy walked away from a news conference at Camden County Community College in New Jersey after learning he was close to someone Saturday who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Murphy tested negative Monday and will get tested again Wednesday.

"I will now unfortunately have to take myself off the field," Murphy said. "I cannot ask President Trump not to come to Bedminster and have me sit here. I have no symptoms. Again, I tested negative on Monday, but i got to go take myself at least off the field and get tested again today."

Murphy apologized for leaving the briefing earlier than expected.

"As you all know, if i was with someone Saturday night and got tested Sunday morning, that doesn't really tell you a lot," he said. "You've got to wait and see if there wasn't any incubating."

Murphy's communication director tweeted the governor's responsible actions.


