Chinatown museum reopens after massive fire gutted building in 2020

CHINATOWN, New York (WABC) -- A museum in Chinatown is finally reopening after it was gutted during a massive fire more than a year ago.On Wednesday, the Museum of Chinese in America located on 215 Centre St. will reopen.The historic space was gutted by a massive fire back in January of 2020 , just days before the celebration of the Lunar New Year, and a couple months before the COVID pandemic hit New York City.The MOCA did what they could recovering artifacts that could be saved and are officially reopening with a new original exhibition called "Responses: Asian American Voices Resisting the Tides of Racism."The aim is for the museum to serve a much-needed space for discussion of issues around the historical roots of anti-Asian hate.The exhibit is the result of the MOCA's year-long "OneWorld COVID-19 Special Collection" initiative that welcomed submissions of creative, artistic and public responses to the events of 2020 and 2021.It will also feature art, essays, videos and music donated by people from across the U.S. and the Asian diaspora.----------