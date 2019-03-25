These are the must-read stories from the weekend

Here's a look at some of the must-read stories from the weekend.
Suspect charged after elderly woman kicked on subway
Authorities say Marc Gomez kicked and punched the 78-year-old victim in the face and body on a Bronx subway train, causing her to bleed.
Dozens displaced by windswept fire at LI apartment complex
Over 50 people were forced from their homes when a massive fire ripped through an apartment complex in Melville, Long Island Saturday night.
Powerball jackpot rises to $750 million after no winners
The Powerball jackpot continued to climb after no one had the winning ticket Saturday night, making it the third-largest Powerball jackpot of all time for Wednesday night's drawing.
Ceremony in NYC honors Vietnam War veterans
A special ceremony was held in Lower Manhattan Saturday morning to pay tribute to Vietnam and post 9/11 veterans from the New York City area.
